Chandannagar: Duare Vaccine drive launched

kolkata: The state has so far vaccinated 1,78,61,500 people out of which around 1,99,133 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. No adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Monday. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 19,29,539 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government. On Sunday, around 53,910 people were vaccinated across the state.

State minister Indranil Sen has taken initiative and organized 'Duare Vaccine' at Chandannagar assembly constituency area in cooperation with the local civic bodies. Under this scheme, people above 80 are getting vaccines at their doorsteps. Sen on Monday supervised two 'Duare Vaccine' camps at Mankundu under ward 2 of Bhadreswar and also at Chandannagar ward number 14. The minister also encouraged the elderly citizens who had turned up at the centers. People from Kumrobagan, Brahman para, Milan Pally, Mankundu station road have joined the center at Bhadreswar. People from Suksanatan Tala, Bhakunda, Bagbazar areas visited the center at Chandannagar. The elderly people also expressed their thanks to the minister for organizing such camps in the locality. State government has been distributing the vaccine doses among the private hospitals which had to stall their vaccination drive after the Centre brought in new directives saying they have to directly procure the doses from the manufacturers. But the manufacturing companies did not agree to take orders from them. As a result vaccination drives in private hospitals were suspended. Now, the immunization drive in the state has got further impetus with various private hospitals starting vaccination drives. Many private hospitals have already started the drive among all age brackets.