Chambers of Commerce not extending support: V-C of JU

Kolkata: Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das regretted that inventions made in some institutions across the state are not getting its due support from the Chambers' of Commerce in the state.



He cited two recent and relevant inventions made by Instrumentation Engineering of Jadavpur University amidst the COVID -19 pandemic situation that have not received any support from business chambers in the city.

"Our Instrumentation Engineering department has made two inventions — an advanced technology that will detect a people without mask amidst a crowd of people and the second one an Electromagnetic Mask which is capable of killing any germs immediately when it comes in contact with it. I had written to a number of business chambers seeking financial support for patenting the inventions but there has been no response. Houston University in USA will soon sign an MoU with us regarding the Electromagnetic Mask so that they can go for production there. Hence, people of our state will not reap the benefits of our own invention," said Das speaking at an Education webinar organised by a leading Bengali daily on Wednesday. He reiterated that the efforts of the state government in strengthening the interface between academicia and industry for the employability of students will receive a big boost with proactive support from the business chambers.

According to Das, inventions made in the institution level are picked by the chambers in most countries across the world and so their economic viability are tapped.