Chambers of commerce, industrialists welcome 'pro-people' state Budget

Kolkata: Sanjay Budhia, managing director, Patton Group, said on Monday while reacting to the state Budget: "The state Budget announced by Finance & Industry minister Amit Mitra truly reflects the human face of our Chief Minister. It has very successfully adopted multiple strategies to address many issues simultaneously, pertinent to overall development. It



reinforces and reiterates the continued emphasis on inclusive growth and development, both for agriculture and industry."

Different chambers of commerce have welcomed the Budget proposals tabled by the state Finance minister in the Assembly on Monday.

Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the state Budget "for being visionary in terms of social sector schemes and providing a dual amnesty scheme to take care of the problems of the business and tax-paying community."

"It is at a time when the country is passing through hard economic times. State Finance minister Amit Mitra has placed a comprehensive Budget by including major issues in matters of reducing unemployment and social sector protection, alongside promoting business and industry," the chamber stated.

Meanwhile, Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appreciated the efforts made by the state government for "presenting a pro-people Budget which will lead Bengal to a higher growth trajectory."

A press statement issued by the chamber read: "Industrial growth rate in the state witnessed 3.1% growth during April to November 2019-20, which is noteworthy. Compared to all-India GDP growth rate of 5% in 2019-2020, the state has reached 10.4%, which is more than double the growth rate of India. The announcement of a Dispute Settlement Scheme of VAT, Sales Tax and Entry Tax, which are lying pending up to 31 January, 2020, will settle about 25,000 dispute cases and the provision for 6 month installments is also a breather."

Arpan Mitra, president, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, complemented the state government for "presenting a welfare Budget, rightly recognising and putting thrust on two major sectors for development of agriculture and higher education."

Taranjit Singh, managing director, JIS Group, welcomed the state Budget for "introducing schemes like Banglasree Prakalpa to give total investment of Rs 100 crore towards development of 100 more MSMEs which would boost employment greatly."

"This would retain our students here and prevent them from seeking jobs outside the state and thereby stop brain drain," he added.