Chairman on call: Howrah civic body gets 10K calls in 2 days

KOLKATA: The 'chairman on call' programme of Howrah Municipality has received overwhelming response. In barely two days, the civic body received about 10,000 calls related to various civic queries in and around the locality.



The chairman received the call and tried to sort out various queries of the residents of various localities in Howrah. A senior official of the state government said: "The initiative to introduce the chairman on call was taken after it was found that people in various localities have been asking for redressal of their long-pending grievances."

Sources in the municipality said civic issues related to drainage problems, footpath renovation and improvement of the market complex in and around Howrah.

Civic officials believed that the project had been a success and they would receive more calls in the upcoming days. Senior officials of the state government said during the pandemic days, they had seen the success of 'Mayor on call' in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.