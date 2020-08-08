Chairman of Panihati municipality board of administrators dies

Kolkata: Swapan Ghosh (66), the Chairperson of the board of administrators at Panihati municipality died of Covid at a private hospital in the city on Thursday night.



Nirmal Ghosh, the chief whip of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly who is the brother of the deceased, said Swapan had various comorbidities including kidney-related ailments and diabetes.

Swapan tested positive for Covid on August 4 and was admitted to a private hospital off EM Bypass near Mukundapur the following day.

The deceased had been the chairman of the municipality from 2015. He was appointed chairperson of the board of administrators a few months ago after his tenure ended. He had undergone kidney transplantation. As he complained of Covid symptoms, his swab test was conducted. He was shifted to the hospital after his report came positive. His health deteriorated from Thursday evening and he died in the night.

Nirmal has also tested positive for the virus and recovered from the ailments after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for a few days. The Health department is yet to trace how the deceased had been infected with the virus. Those who came in contact with Swapan in the last few days before he was taken to the hospital, have been identified and put in home isolation.