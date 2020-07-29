Chairman & MD of Senco Gold and Diamonds passes away

Kolkata: Shaankar Sen, Chairman and Managing Director of Senco Gold and Diamonds passed away on Tuesday.

He was 63-years-old and is considered to be a shining example of entrepreneurship who was instrumental in putting the brand Senco Gold and Diamonds on the National map. From owning just three jewellery stores in Kolkata that he inherited from his father, in the early 1990s to more

than 100 across the country today.

He made Senco Gold and Diamonds, the largest gold jeweller from eastern India and has expanded its footprint across 14 states.

He will be remembered as a man with a vision, a dynamic and inspirational leader who always had a smile on his face and immense wisdom.