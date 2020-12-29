Chaa Sundari housing scheme to commence in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling: The "Chaa Sundari" scheme will be implemented in the tea gardens of the Darjeeling district soon. Various issues pertaining to this project were discussed in a meeting between the Tourism Minister Gautam Deb and the District Magistrate, Darjeeling.

The state has sanctioned Rs. 500 crore under the scheme to build houses for workers in the 370 tea gardens in Bengal. In the first phase 3694 houses will be built. "The project has already commenced in the Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. On Monday, I had a meeting with the Darjeeling District Magistrate. Chaa Sundari will soon be implemented in the tea gardens of the Hills and the plains of the district," stated Deb.

The Minister also stated that "Duarey Sarkar" camps are being held in the tea gardens also. "If any tea garden has been missed out they should contact the district administration immediately," stated Deb.

Different welfare schemes were discussed in the meeting. "We will soon have a review meeting regarding Swasthya Sathi with the CMOH. More private nursing homes of the district will be included. The CMOH will be issuing an order to the Swasthya Sathi enlisted nursing homes that they should not refuse the card and they should provide proper treatment," stated the Minister. Regarding the expansion of the Bagdogra Airport, a letter will be issued to the Airport Authority to release the compensation amount to the State Government to be handed over to the concerned tea garden. The tea garden will then transfer the 104 acres of land for the expansion of the Airport.

The Minister will also request the Chief Minister for a temporary Bailey bridge in front of the Siliguri police commiserate so that the road can be made on way to ease traffic woes in the bottleneck area at Darjeeling More.

"The Central Government except for assurances of widening the NH31 has not done anything yet. At times they talk of 4 lanes and at other times they say 6 lanes. However nothing has translated into action" added Deb.

Gautam Deb will also be meeting the Chief Minister in Kolkata on January 3 with the request to constitute a new municipality for the Dabgram Fulbari area.