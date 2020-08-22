CESC issues monsoon guidelines to avert mishap

Kolkata: CESC has issued monsoon safety guidelines for the consumers on Friday. The guidelines have been prepared after carefully studying various past incidents. The main purpose of the move is to check any untoward incidents.



While releasing the CESC electricity safety guideline, Avijit Ghosh, Vice President – Distribution Services said the safety guideline contains some essential points on what to do during rains at home and on the roads. The guideline also provides CESC helpline numbers during an emergency. Ghosh said that the CESC monsoon safety guideline contains important suggestions to ensure the safety to power users.

Consumers have been advised to avoid close proximity to electrical poles, stray wires or distribution box / kiosk during rains. "Do not touch loose / bare wires and electrical equipment – it is dangerous. Barricade waterlogged areas if they seem to be electrified. At the workplace, do not forget to switch off ACs or other electrical equipment when not in use."

When people are at home, it has been asked to periodically check house wiring and switches – replace old and frayed wires. "Never touch electrical switches and appliances with wet hands. Never use mobile phones while charging. Do not neglect any indication of smell/mild shock from electrical switches / appliances. Switch off – call an electrician. If you cannot identify the source of an electrical shock, turn off the main switch. Inform CESC at helpline number 1912. During heavy rains and lightning, switch off electrical appliances and unplug them from the wall socket. Avoid touching dangling conductors or wires. Do not spread out wet clothes on or near overhead lines. Avoid using extension wires on metallic grilles / windows," guidelines said.

CESC has published emergency numbers ~ 1912 / 18605001912 / 44031912. It may be mentioned that two employees of a private company repairing hoarding in Alipore Zoo died after coming in contact with live wire.