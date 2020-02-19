CESC gears up to provide uninterrupted power during exams

Kolkata: The CESC has taken several steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the examination season and serve the 3.3 million households under its jurisdiction.



Avijit Ghosh, vice president, distribution services in CESC assured consumers an uninterrupted power supply and said: "To strengthen the CESC distribution system during the exam season, the company has taken various measures. An uninterrupted power supply is not only important at examination centres, but also a must for domestic supply when students spend long hours in their houses preparing for their exam. At CESC, we undergo intense planning and preparation to meet consumers demand and not to mention about uninterrupted light at homes day and night."

Madhyamik exam began on February 18 and is scheduled to end on February 27. It would be followed by Higher Secondary exam starting on March 12. CBSE-X and CBSE-XII exams have already started on February 15 and will continue up to March 30. "This is perhaps the world's biggest examination season with Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, CBSE, ICSE and several other examinations. There is no shortage or interruption in power supply in CESC area," a CESC spokesperson added.

During the examinations, CESC officials will remain constantly in touch with different administrative authorities. A fleet of 150 radio-fitted mobile vans have begun day-night patrolling across CESC licensed area so that the company's restoration experts can reach the site of a power cut, if needed, at the earliest possible time.

Apart from the existing call centre numbers, two special CESC helpline numbers – 9831079666 and 9831083700 have already been made operational during the exam season. The special helpline numbers will remain active till March 31 from 9 am to 4 pm.

"We are aware of the fact that the examinations are so important that even parents and family members get fully involved during the preparation time and it is important that uninterrupted light is available during day and night. Our generating stations and distribution system are ready day and night to supply as much power needed by 3.3 million consumers during the exam season," the spokesperson said.