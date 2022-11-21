Centuries-old rare Vishnu idol of 'asta dhatu' brought to city

Kolkata: A rare Vishnu idol which is a few centuries old was found while excavating a water body has been brought to the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee, West Bengal on Saturday.



The rare Vishnu idol made of 'asta dhatu' was found while excavating a pond at Bangalpur, Olapara,

Chotu Ghoruipara under Bagnan police station in Howrah district recently.

The idol has been kept in the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal on Kiran Shankar Roy Road.

Biplab Roy, Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal went to Bagnan to receive the idol on Saturday.

The idol will be put up at the proposed museum that will come up in Kolkata shortly.

The Archaeological Survey of India officials are working to find out the exact date of the Vishnu idol.

Some local leaders had tried to instigate the villagers so that the idol could not be brought to Kolkata.

Roy got in touch with the officials of the Archeological Survey of India and the District Magistrate of Howrah, following which adequate security arrangements were made when Roy took possession of the priceless idol.

"It is a very rare Vishnu idol and will be exhibited at the proposed museum. Many statues which are lying in the dilapidated houses of the old zamindars will be brought to Kolkata and exhibited in the museum," Roy said.