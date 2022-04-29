Centre's jute policy: BJP MP Arjun Singh writes to Mamata

Kolkata: Days after he slammed the Centre for neglecting Bengal's jute industry, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to intervene in the raw jute price cap issue that is "affecting" the sector.



He also alleged that the Centre's jute policy is a "flawed" one. "I have written to chief ministers of five states — West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura — requesting them to flag the issue of capping raw jute prices. The entire jute industry is suffering because of it," he said.

"The issue of raw jute prices is affecting the entire industry. The Centre's jute policy is a flawed one. I have been raising this issue and also want the chief minister of West Bengal to intervene in it," he said.

Singh had also supported Banerjee's demand to remove the price cap on raw jute in the open market, as the current market-driven prices favour farmers.