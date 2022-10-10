Centre's hike in mid-day meal per child irks teachers' organisation

KOLKATA: The teachers' organisation in Bengal has expressed their displeasure over the lukewarm increase in the material cost in the allocation of mid-day meal by the Centre.



The revision that has been effective from October 1 has a rise of 8 paise per head for primary students and 72 paise per head in the upper primary level. The cost revision has come after a gap of two and half years. According to the notification by the Department of School Education & Literacy, the revised material cost (earlier known as cooking cost) stands at Rs 5.45 per child per day while for upper primary it is Rs 8.17 per child per day. The last time allocation of mid-day meals was increased in April 2020 when the amount per child per day in primary was Rs 4.97 and Rs 7.45 for upper primary.

"It is ridiculous that the Centre has increased the cost of allocation for mid-day meal so feebly. The prices of essential commodities have increased by leaps and bounds so we do not feel that nutritious food can be provided to the students as mid-day meal with such a small amount," Chandan Maity, general secretary of Advanced Society for Headmasters' and Headmistress' said. Ananda Handa, general secretary of Bangiya Prathamik Sikshak Samity said the price of rice and pulses has gone up. The cooking gas price has breached the Rs 1000-mark. "The allocation should have been at least Rs 10 per child per day," Handa added.