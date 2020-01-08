'Centre's funds for Kumbh but not Gangasagar'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the administration, NGOs and volunteers to put up a coordinated effort to ensure the smooth and trouble-free journey of the pilgrims visiting Gangasagar Island.



She was addressing a gathering at the Gangasagar Mela ground at Babughat on Wednesday evening.

"The pilgrims come from different parts of India. Some come from Uttar Pradesh while others arrive from Bihar or Rajasthan. Sagar Island takes the shape of mini-India during this period. The pilgrims are our guests and we should all work together to ensure their smooth and trouble-free journey to the venue." Banerjee regretted that the Centre has not given any financial aid to hold the fair whereas it provides money for the Kumbh Mela.

"We have waived the pilgrim tax and improved the infrastructure at the Mela ground here. The make-shift tents for the pilgrims have been completed by the state government," she said. At least 4,000 buses along with vessels have been provided to carry the pilgrims to the fairground.

She said visiting the Kapil Muni ashram is difficult as the pilgrims have to cross the river while Kumbh Mela, which is held in either Haridwar of Allahabad or Nasik has good rail – road connection. Hence extra precautions are taken to ferry the passengers smoothly. She has already urged the South 24-Parganas district administration to ensure that the vessels carrying the pilgrims are not overloaded.

Banerjee urged the pilgrims not to light a fire in the open to avert any untoward incident. Also, they should wait for their turn at the jetty or while standing in the queue to catch a bus and should not be in a hurry.

"The state administration is ready to provide every assistance to the pilgrims in case of any problem and they should immediately get in touch with the officials," she said. The state government will issue insurance worth Rs 5 lakh to the pilgrims, journalists, police and administrative officials on duty between January 11 and 17.

The first batch of pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh have started to arrive by bus at the Mela ground in Kolkata.

Various organisations and NGOs will provide them food and the state government has set up make-shift tents for them.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set up a special team of conservancy workers to clean the area twice a day. The entire maidan area has been brightly illuminated and medical camps have been set up for treatment of the patients.

Arrangements have been made to provide adequate drinking water to the pilgrims as well.

The pilgrims will start for Gangasagar Island from January 11.

A contingent of Kolkata Police personnel will help them to get into the buses earmarked for them.

Banerjee thanked the KMC officials along with their counterparts in PWD, police for tirelessly carrying out efforts to make the annual event a grand success.