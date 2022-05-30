'Centre's faulty policy hits booster dose vaccination among 18 to 59-yr age group'

kolkata: Booster dose vaccination has suffered a setback in the state, especially among the age-group of 18 to 59 years due to faulty policy of the Centre, claimed experts.



According to the Central government guidelines, people in the age group of 18 to 59 years have to take booster Covid dose from the private Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) but the number of private CVCs is lesser in number in the state.

As a result, the booster doses among the general population have been affected.

Administration of booster doses had started among the front line Covid warriors, doctors, nurses, health workers and elderly people above the age of 60 years with comorbidity on January 10.

These people can get a booster jab from any of the government-run CVCs. As there are many government CVCs across Bengal, people in this age group have received the booster dose without any hassle.

Around two months after the booster dose was introduced among the health workers and people above 60, the booster doses were started among the general population in the age group 18 to 59 years.

As per the norms they are taking the booster doses from private CVCs. There are only 162 private CVCs while the number of government-run CVCs stands over 1,686.

In Murshidabad, there is only one private CVC while in Birbhum and Bankura there are only two.

As a result, administration of booster doses among the general population suffered a setback due to less number of Private CVCs.

Till May 25, around 29 lakh people have received booster doses. State health department had a target of applying booster doses on 52 lakh people

since January.