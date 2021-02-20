Centre wants to give education system to private players: TMC

Kolkata: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding the National Education Policy (NEP), state Education minister and veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the Centre wants to hand over the country's



education system to private players.

"The Centre wants to hand over the entire education system to private players. They should deliberate upon the adverse consequences of implementing NEP, instead of trying to force the same upon states," said Chatterjee.

The leader insisted that the policy was aimed at destroying the entire education system.

Earlier, while addressing the convocation of Visva Bharati University in virtual mode Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised NEP and termed it to be a major step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

Chatterjee also criticised BJP education cell's observance of 'Save Education' programme across the state on Friday. "Such programmes are an integral part of BJP's efforts towards saffronisation of education. The state has made significant progress in the education sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The enrolment of students has gone up. The drop-out rate has decreased. A number of new colleges and universities have been set up since 2011," he said. "There are scholarship schemes for the students and everybody is aware of the globally-acclaimed Kanyashree scheme that has contributed significantly to the upliftment of education among girls" Chatterjee reiterated.

The state government has already written to the Centre highlighting various aspects of the policy that they disapprove of. The state government is opposing proposals like consolidation of higher education systems, centralisation of education by creating National Level Councils—despite education being a part of the concurrent list of the Indian Constitution—non-inclusion of Bengali in the list of classical languages, among others.