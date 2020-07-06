Centre urges states to follow Bengal model and set up 'Safe Homes'

Kolkata: The Centre has requested all states to set up 'Safe Homes' after appreciating "the first move" taken by the Mamata Banerjee government in conceptualising the free-of-cost "isolation facilities".



In a recent video conference with all states, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba appreciated the unique move of the Bengal government to provide free-of-cost "isolation facilities" to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients if they do not have space at their houses. So far, the state government has set up 106 "Safe Homes" with 6,908 beds.

Sources at Nabanna said that Chief Secretary of Bengal, Rajiva Sinha has stated about the "innovative and pioneering" concept of setting up of "Safe Homes" in the video conference. After learning about the concept in detail and the way it has already been implemented, Gauba "not only appreciated the move but also urged other states also to set up Safe Homes. The reason — it will reduce pressure on dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and at the same time mild symptomatic patients will get a place to stay under proper medical surveillance if they do not have space at their homes".

The Safe Homes have been set up despite the state having 79 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with 10,600 beds. Though only 23.82 per cent of these beds are occupied, setting up of the Safe Homes will further reduce the occupancy rate. The reason being the mild symptomatic patients will be under treatment at the Safe Homes until doctors find it necessary to shift such a patient to a dedicated hospital.

The Safe Homes were set up following the ICMR guidelines allowing asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients to stay in home isolation. However, there are many who do not have sufficient space in their houses. And these free-of-cost facilities is helping such people as it provides a facility with proper boarding and lodging arrangements in a homely atmosphere and is completely free-of-cost.

Most importantly, the Safe Homes are mapped with dedicated COVID-19 hospitals so that a patient can be shifted in case of any emergency. Safe Homes are situated in the vicinity of COVID-19 hospitals.