Centre to withdraw security of 1 BJP MP, 2 other leaders

KOLKATA: The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to withdraw Central security provided to one BJP MP, one MLA and one former MLA. Sources said the Centre has written to the state government about withdrawal of security of Burdwan Purba MP Sunil Mondal, Moyna's MLA Ashok Dinda and former MLA from Shantipur Arindam Bhattacharya.



It has been left on the prerogative of the state government to provide them security coverage.

Both Mondal and Bhattacharya are turncoat BJP leaders. Mondal had got elected as a Trinamool Congress MP in 2019 and later joined BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections. Bhattacharya was elected in 2016 on the Congress ticket.

He had joined Trinamool Congress within a year. Again, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state he joined BJP in January.

The decision to withdraw the security coverage of MLAs and MPS has been taken after assessing the security arrangement. Discussions with the concerned central agencies have also been held.

It needs a mention that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had also earlier communicated to the state government its decision of withdrawing Central security of 61 BJP MLAs and leaders, including MP Arjun Singh, actor Mithun Chakraborty, MP Saumitra Khan, MP Jyortirmay Mahato and BJP leader Bharati Ghosh.