Centre supplied fewer quantity of doses to Bengal compared to other states: Min

Kolkata: The completion of one year of Covid vaccination drive has triggered a political slugfest between Trinamool Congress and BJP with the Minister-of-state for health Chandrima Bhattachary blaming the Centre for



supplying less number of doses to Bengal.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader of the state, Bhattacharya said Bengal has become the victim of politics done by the Centre over the distribution of Covid vaccine.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier raised allegations as well against the Centre for supplying less number of doses to the state compared to the number which was supplied to the BJP ruled states.

"Centre has always played a negative role relating to various aspects. It had supplied fewer amounts of doses compared to other states. As a result the Bengal government had to procure vaccines," Bhattacharya said.

A senior BJP leader has however refuted the charges brought against the BJP ruled Centre by the senior Trinamool Congress leader.

There has often been a political blame game between the two parties over the supply of vaccines.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee took up vaccination issues with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her trips to Delhi on more than one occasion.

Amidst the allegation of low supply at some point of time, Bengal has successfully administered over 11.39 crore doses so far since the drive began. Over 6.81 crore people have already received the first dose in Bengal while around 4.55 crore people have received double doses.