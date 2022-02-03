Centre slashes budgetary allocation in a number of Metro projects in city

Kolkata: The budgetary allocation in a number of metro projects in the state has seen a decrease including the existing Kolkata Metro (Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar).



The Kolkata metro got an allocation of Rs 1216 crore and Noapara—Barasat metro project received an allocation of Rs 508 crore.

Last year the allocation for Kolkata metro was Rs 1334 while that of Noapara- Barasat was Rs 520 crores.

The Joka BBD Bag metro project via Majerhat has got Rs 350 crore which is much less than the previous years outlay of Rs 425 crore. Even, the New Garia—Dum Dum airport metro project got lesser allocation to the tune of Rs 80 crores. The outlay this year has been Rs 350 crore much lower than the Rs 430 core last year.

Interestingly, Kolkata Metro had received Rs 500 crore more in comparison to 2020 which was 38 per cent higher but this year the allocation has been slashed drastically.

Only the allocation for East-West Metro project that will link Sector V with Howrah Maidan has received more allocation.

This project received Rs 1100 crore this year up from Rs 900 crore in the last fiscal.