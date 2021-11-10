Centre should distribute the Rs 4L cr it collected by increasing fuel costs among states: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, claimed that the BJP-lead government at the Centre had raised Rs 4 lakh crore in recent times by increasing the fuel prices and demanded that the money should be distributed between states.



"The central government has collected around Rs 4 lakh crore from the taxes levied from selling cooking gas, petrol and diesel at increased prices. Now, they want the states to reduce VAT. Where will the states get their money from? The Centre should distribute the Rs 4 lakh crore equally among the states," she said alleging that the Narendra Modi government has recently slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel, with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

"Whenever there are elections at the doorstep they reduce the prices. Once over, prices go up again. They should abstain from lecturing on oil prices and should instead answer from where the state government will procure money considering that the Union government does not give us our due funds," Banerjee said, adding that the state government has been providing several subsidies despite financial constraints during Covid times. "The centre has done nothing to provide relief to the people and is now threatening to launch a movement. They are not aware of the basics of people's movement," Banerjee asserted targeting the BJP, which has threatened to launch a "movement" if the VAT on oil is not reduced by Bengal.

Banerjee also accused the central government of a step-motherly attitude when it comes to distribution of vaccines in Bengal. "We have been given fewer vaccines in comparison to states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. But still we are the number one state in vaccination. There has been nil wastage of vaccines in Bengal which is a great achievement," she added.

According to Banerjee more than 8.7 crore people in Bengal have received double vaccine doses across the state.