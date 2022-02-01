Centre restricting usage of jute bags to promote plastic: TMC union

KOLKATA: Blaming Centre of hatching conspiracy against Bengal, the trade union wing of Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, accused the BJP-led government of 'restricting' jute bag usage for packaging of foodgrains to promote plastic materials.

Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress also alleged that the 'restrictive policy' is part of the Centre's 'anti-Bengal conspiracy to ruin' the jute sector in the state. 'Ultimately, gunny bag usage will be stopped and replaced by plastic materials. It is the BJP-led government's blueprint to promote plastics,' INTTUC's state president Ritabrata Banerjee said.

The Centre, however, approved reservation norms for mandatory use of the golden fibre in packaging for the Jute Year 2021-22 in November 2021.

The norms provide for 100 per cent reservation for foodgrains and 20 per cent for sugar to be compulsorily packed in jute bags.