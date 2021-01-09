'Centre responsible for hike in fuel prices'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday vehemently criticised the Centre holding its "faulty policy" responsible for the "all-time" high petrol and diesel prices in the country's history.



This comes when the petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata were Rs 85.68 per litre and Rs 77.97 per litre respectively on Friday. In Kolkata, the prices of petrol and diesel went up by Rs 3.09 per litre and Rs 3.98 per litre since

November 15.

Stating the inflation to be unprecedented, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee tweeted: "@narendramodiji's failed policies continue to exploit the common people! India recorded petrol & diesel prices at an all-time high in her economic history. Such inflation is absolutely unprecedented!"

"When will @BJP4India's Supremo take action?" he raised the question in the same tweet. Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan took a dig at the Prime Minister in this connection.

She tweeted: "Now @narendramodi focused on increasing prices of petrol and diesel, after leaving the country's economy in shambles and forcing farmers to sit on the road! Prices of petrol and diesel went up to Rs 85.68 and Rs 77.97. Ache Din will now force common people to sit on the

road!"

Besides common people, owners of both major and small petrol pump owners too are receiving the heat of abnormal hike in its prices as their sale is going down and investment is going up.

Prasenjit Sen, Joint Secretary West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association, said: "Owners of many small petrol pumps would not even be able to afford the investment needed to procure oil to sell against which they get a commission. The situation is gradually becoming too difficult. It would be difficult for many to run their business if the price rise is not

checked."