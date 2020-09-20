Centre praises Bengal for 'sufficient & proper' supply of oxygen in hospitals

Kolkata: The Bengal government's role has been acknowledged and appreciated by the Centre on Saturday for its success in ensuring "sufficient and proper" supply of oxygen in Covid hospitals along with improving the recovery rate to 86.96 percent.



In the meeting, it has also been stated that there would be no other lockdowns apart from those in the containment zones.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajib Gauba on Saturday held a video conference with various states on the present Covid situation in which senior officials highlighted the situation in Bengal. The meeting took place with stress on availability and usage of oxygen to the Covid hospitals.

Senior officials of NITI Aayog, Health ministry, Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade were also present.

Sources said the state government has informed that with all efforts of the Health department and other concerned officials, the oxygen supply mechanism has been ensured in all beds at the dedicated Covid hospitals.

At present, there are 92 Covid dedicated hospitals including 55 private ones and there are 12,657 earmarked beds for Corona patients with the occupancy rate only 33.58 percent. There are 790 ventilators in the Covid hospitals as well.

The matter related to further bringing down the fatality rate due to Covid has also been discussed in the meeting, besides giving stress on increasing the number of swab sample tests.

Sources added that the states have been informed that there will be no other lockdown apart from that in the containment zones. It may be mentioned that the Centre in its August 29 Unlock 4 guidelines had stated that any local lockdown outside containment zones cannot be imposed without prior consultation with them.

The matters related to the proper maintenance of other protocols were also discussed. The state governments were also urged to ensure proper, sufficient and timely supply of all necessary equipment to the Covid hospitals that the Bengal government is successfully carrying out.

Apart from Bengal, there were 11 other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi and Punjab where 80 percent of the COVID caseload in the country is concentrated.