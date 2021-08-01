'Centre politicising issues of nat'l importance, BJP-ruled states being given more vaccines'

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre for giving Bengal less number of vaccines compared to BJP-led states, State Housing and Transport minister Firhad Hakim came down heavily upon the saffron party for politicising issues of national importance and shared a list of allotment of vaccines to different states.



The list bears testimony to the fact that the BJP-led government at the Centre has supplied less number of Covid vaccines to Bengal in comparison to BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat.

"Please learn from the @BJP4India how to leave no stone unturned when it comes to politicising issues that are of national importance! Supplying more to BJP-ruled states purely reflects the pettiness & inhumanity of the @narendramodi Govt.!! #BJPFailedTheNation," Hakim wrote on his twitter handle.

According to the data from January to June 2021—Uttar Pradesh received 32881080, Rajasthan got 24529710, Karnataka got 23920652 and Gujarat got 25977980 vaccine doses while West Bengal received 22858760 vaccines. Among the total doses in Bengal 19757710 are Covishield while 3101050 are Covaxin. Firhad Hakim, who is the chairman of Board of Administrators of KMC has been the guiding force in vaccination in the city. Kolkata is leading in vaccination among all districts in the state with over 46 lakh vaccine doses given in the city till date.