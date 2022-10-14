'Centre not taking steps to preserve historical site in South Dinajpur'

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen on Thursday afternoon visited historical site of Bangarh located in Gangarampur and criticised Narendra Modi-led Central government for doing nothing to preserve the historical evidence there.

Coming down heavily against the Central government, Sen said: "The Narendra Modi-led Central government is only concentrating on how to hike the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The common people are suffering a lot due to this hike. Our national property is being sold by the Centre and the government is ignoring the historical places across the country. Bangarh, an asset of South Dinajpur people, is like such places where historical evidence is scattered due to lack of proper supervision." He said excavation work of Bangarh has been stopped by the ASI for a long time.