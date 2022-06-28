Centre not releasing dues under 100 days' work scheme, Bangla Awas Yojana: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for not releasing funds related to 100 days work scheme and Bangla Awas Yojana despite repeated requests.



The chief minister said that she has sent a team of party MPs to New Delhi in this connection, and if a solution is not arrived at soon, she will have to travel to the national Capital to sort the matter.

The TMC supremo claimed that other states, too, have renamed the PMAY scheme, and there should not be any problem if Bengal does that too.

"The BJP has stopped releasing funds for 'Banglar Bari'... I had sent one delegation of MPs to Delhi. Let's see what happens. Or I may have to go to New Delhi to get all these issues solved," she said, addressing a programme in Burdwan town.

A delegation of TMC MPs met Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Delhi, a few days back and demanded that the Centre should clear MGNREGA dues for Bengal.

Banerjee, during the day, distributed kisan credit cards under her government's scheme for farmers.

Hitting out at BJP central leadership, she said: "You (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal and talk big before the elections. Then why do you have objections if Bengal's name is taken (in the scheme)? Banglar Bari (home) and Banglar Rasta (road) will continue... I will talk about Bengal and the country again and again."

Banerjee further slammed the Union government for "not transferring funds under the 100 days' work scheme.

"The BJP-led government has over the last six months stopped giving funds under the 100 days' work scheme, too. Have you seen how hard they (labourers) work? As per rules, money should be paid within 15 days. Money of poor people cannot be withheld. We want the BJP to release funds or leave," Banerjee said.

Notably, the CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, pointing out that the Centre was yet to release funds to the state under MGNREGA and PMAY schemes.

The CM further alleged that farmers are unable to sell paddy at Kisan mandi.

Describing the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre as an anti-farmer regime, Banerjee said that the Union government was purchasing paddy from other states but ignoring Bengal.

Referring to the ED summons against Sanjay Raut, Banerjee said: "I heard that a Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra has received summons from ED today (Monday). I heard that there is an attempt to attach his property as well. This is the BJP's tactics. Whenever they want to harass any Opposition leader or topple a state government, they just let loose the central agencies. It is being done everywhere. The CBI and the ED will haunt you if you speak the truth. Why all are threatened like this?"