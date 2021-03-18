Centre not providing enough vaccine to Bengal, says Mamata

Gopiballavpur (Jhargram): Reiterating that BJP had managed to win in Jangalmahal in 2019 general elections based on false propaganda, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promise of Covid vaccine for all just to woo voters.



"Narendra Modi had said vaccine will be given to all before the elections in Bihar. But the promise is yet to be fulfilled. They (BJP) are a party of liars and they remain alive on false promises," Banerjee said after stating that how the Centre is sitting on her government's proposal of procuring Covid vaccine to give free of cost to everyone in Bengal.

"It was much ahead of the polls when I had written to the Prime Minister saying we are ready to give money to procure Covid vaccine so that we can give it free-of-cost to our people. But they are not giving us the same," the Trinamool Congress supremo stated.

Urging people to cast their votes in favour of her party's candidates—Dulal Murmu from Nayagram, Birbaha Hansda from Jhargram, Debnath Hansda and Dr Khagendranath Mahato from Gopiballavpur, who was BMOH in the area —on March 27, she said: "Khela hobe and you all (people of Jhargram) have to play the first match on March 27 and kick the ball (BJP) straight out of the ground. We have to defeat BJP here as the entire country's eye is on Bengal poll."

Banerjee further said that BJP has brought 1000 ministers in Bengal for the ensuing Assembly elections.

"But keep one thing in mind that it is only our government that brought changes in Jangalmahal by ensuring development. It is our government that created Jhargram as a separate district. Starting from bridges, colleges, roads and tourism have been developed by us. We have set up a university here," she remarked.

She asked people whether BJP did anything for the development of Jangalmahal after winning here two years ago in the last Lok Sabha polls. In reply, the crowd gave a loud reply saying "no".

Let Jangalmahal remain "sundari (beautiful)" as its "aranya (forest)". "Do not allow BJP to gain space here as they will loot everything starting from house to property," she said.

"BJP is in government in Delhi. They have given us nothing apart from hike in kerosene, petrol and diesel prices. Dalit women are being tortured in Uttar Pradesh. People face atrocities instead of getting justice. All these do not happen in Bengal. BJP is synonymous to aotocracy, poor administration and a party of greedy people," she said.