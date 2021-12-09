'Centre must include project to check erosion of embankments of River Ganga in Namami Gange'

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the state Irrigation and Waterways department to take up the issue of erosion of embankments of River Ganga with the Centre as there is a need to prepare a master plan to check the same.



Erosion of river banks is a deep rooted menace in Malda that engulfs villages after villages leaving people homeless.

While heading the administrative review meeting in Malda, Banerjee interacted with the peoples' representatives from the district. Most of them informed the Chief Minister about the problem caused due to erosion of the embankments of river Ganga.

Baishnabnagar's MLA Chandana Sarkar informed the Chief Minister about some people who are staying in three school buildings after losing their houses due to erosion. Banerjee directed district magistrate Rajarshi Mitra to discuss the issue with the Farakka Barrage authorities and subsequently take initiative for the rehabilitation of the affected people. She also took a dig at the Centre for its lackadaisical attitude in addressing the issue and said: "They (Centre) have launched a programme called Namami Gange. They must include the project to check erosion under the scheme. A master plan should be prepared in this connection".

She also directed the top brass of the state Irrigation and Waterways department to take up the issue with Niti Aayog and the Centre.

In the same breath, the Chief Minister has directed all MLAs and peoples' representatives to help people in any problem without creating any trouble.