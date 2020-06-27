'Centre must immediately take up the issues with concerned bodies to check spike in fuel price'

Kolkata: Stating that the situation is "going out of limit" with hike in fuel prices for the consecutive 20 days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that the Centre must immediately take up the issues with concerned bodies to check the exorbitant increase in the prices of petrol and diesel during this time of crisis.



"Everyone is concerned about the increase in fuel price. This is the time of crisis as the economy has nosedived due to the lockdown. Hike in prices of petrol and diesel is leaving an adverse effect on the lives of people. It is increasing everyday and crossing all limits. The Centre must talk to all the concerned organisations to find a solution," Banerjee said.

Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata on Friday were Rs 81.82 and Rs 75.34 respectively with an increase by 21 paise and 16 paise respectively.

Without naming BJP, she maintained that it is the Centre that is responsible for the hike in fuel prices. But leaders of a political party here are raising fingers at the state government.

Interestingly, this comes at the time when the VAT on petrol and diesel in Bengal is comparatively lesser compared to that of most other states including BJP run ones.

In Bengal 25 percent and 17 percent is the VAT on petrol and diesel respectively. While the Centre imposes excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and Rs 31.31 per litre on petrol and diesel respectively.

While in Rajasthan the VAT on petrol and diesel is 38 percent and 28 percent. In Odisha it is 32 percent and 28 percent. The same is Assam stands at 32.66 percent and 23.66 percent.

Madhya Pradesh charges 33 percent and 23 percent VAT on petrol and diesel respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, it is 26.80 percent and 17.48 percent. While In Delhi the VAT on both petrol and diesel is 30 percent. But for diesel Rs 250 per KL air ambience charges gets levied. In Mumbai, the VAt on petrol is 26 percent with an additional tax of Rs 10.12 per litre while for diesel it is 24 percent along with Rs 3 per litre additional tax.

Prasenjit Sen, West Bengal District Coordinator of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers' Association, said: "It will just become impossible for us to continue with our business if the same continues for another few days."