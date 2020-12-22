Centre must declare Christmas day as a national holiday: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded that the Centre must declare Christmas Day as national holiday after accusing the BJP-led Central government stating that "typical hatred politics is going on in the country".



Banerjee raised the demand of national holiday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Christmas Festival 2020 at Allen Park in Park Street. The festival will continue till December 31.

"We love our country and the Constitution. Is secularism there in the country? No absolutely not. Typical hatred politics is going on," Banerjee said.

She also raised the question that "why the birthday of Jesus Christ will not be declared as a national holiday? Why did the BJP government step back from declaring a national holiday on this day? They (BJP) came in power and cancelled the national holiday on Christmas Day. This comes when this festival is celebrated in the entire world. The state government has declared holiday on this day."

Without naming anyone, Banerjee continued her attack on the saffron brigade stating that there are "some people are jealous as Bengal is witnessing harmony, peace and development while they cannot unite the country and are just going on dividing people".

In the same breath Banerjee spread the message of harmony and unity among people of all religions stating that "unity is our strength" and it is what is taking Bengal ahead as the state has left both Goa and Kerala back in attracting foreign tourists. The number of international flights has also gone up by around 65 percent "It happened with a series of initiatives taken up by our government. Every year Park Street and its surrounding areas get decorated during Christmas," Banerjee said adding that her government had initiated the programme after coming to power in 2011.

The entire Park Street has been decorated with light and it has got a completely different look. People were found taking photographs and selfies as they were mesmerised with the extravaganza of the place. It is the state Information

and Cultural Affairs department and the state Tourism department.

Chairperson of the board of administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, minister of state for the Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen, Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma and Principal Secretary of Tourism Department Nandini Chakravorty were also present in the programme.

Like all the previous years, Banerjee also visited St. Xavier's College on Monday evening.