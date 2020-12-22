'Centre misusing provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954'

Kolkata: Accusing the Centre of blatantly misusing the provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954 that is used only during "super emergency" for transfer of three IPS officers of Bengal cadre to central deputation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised question stating that "Has the step been taken as the election is just a few months ahead?"



"I believe in negotiation and not bulldozing. This provision only gets utilised at the time of super emergency. Do they have already imposed an emergency in Bengal? Do they do all these just because the election is approaching?" Banerjee said while addressing the media persons at Nabanna on Monday stating that their intention is clear.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has raised many issues on Sunday including that of IPS officers. I will give a befitting reply on Tuesday," Banerjee added.

It may be recalled that three IPS officers, who were in-charge of the security arrangement of BJP national president JP Nadda when his convoy was attacked during a visit to Bengal, were being deputed with a new assignment in central deputation.

The state had twice cleared its stand of not relieving them to the Centre. Banerjee had earlier raised her voice against the same stating it to be an attack on the federal structure of the country. Her counterparts from Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Rajasthan stood beside her in the fight against the Centre over the issue.

On Monday, Banerjee reiterated: "We are not going to cow-down before any such pressure. I am a seven-time Parliamentarian. So I would like to say from the experience I have earned that there is a Constitution and there is something called convention."

It may be recalled that Banerjee had earlier tweeted: "...This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the State's jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional & completely unacceptable! We wouldn't allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy!..."