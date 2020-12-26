Centre misleading people with distorted facts, half-truths: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead the people of the state with half-truths and distorted facts over the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in Bengal.



She said the Prime Minister showed his apparent concern for the farmers through a televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues. "While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB (West Bengal) through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts," Banerjee said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Modi through a televised address criticised the state government and said the non-cooperation of the state government to implement PM Kisan Yojana had affected the farmers badly.

The Chief Minister in a written statement stated: "I personally have written two letters and have even spoken to the concerned Minister two days ago but they are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda or political gains."

She further added: "When we are implementing so many schemes of Central government, the question of not cooperating on a scheme that is benefitting farmers seems absurd. The fact is that this BJP led Central government is used to indulging in politicking even at the cost of violating the established practices and norms regarding the implementation of central schemes by state government."

She remarked that the Prime Minister who has shown "apparent concern" for the farmers should have been proactive in resolving their issues. The laws are against the interest of the farmers and threaten to dilute the MSP, the state procurement system and will take away the basic protective mechanisms of the farmers and will leave them completely at the mercy of big private players.

Banerjee alleged that for all posturing of the Central government the fact is that the Modi government has done nothing to help the state government. "They are yet to release Rs 85,000 crore of outstanding dues that includes unpaid GST dues of Rs 8,000 crore. If he genuinely wants to help the state, he must release a part of the funds so that we are in a better position to address our needs."

Making a scathing attack on Modi, she said: "Since you have raised questions of my ideology and commitment to the people of Bengal, let me remind you that my ideology is consistent with the vision of the founding fathers of this country and I have wholeheartedly served the people of WB with the right intent, efforts and with everything I have. For me, the people of the state are my family. I have full faith that they will not only see through these malicious allegations, but will also recognise what we have done for the state to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to malign us and our state."