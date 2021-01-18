Centre is not adequately supplying Corona vaccine to Bengal: Partha

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the centre is doing politics by keeping control of the supply of Covid vaccines.



"The Centre is not adequately supplying the Corona vaccine to Bengal. It is keeping control over the supplies. We want everyone in the state gets vaccination and if needed, the state government is ready to bear the expenses of administering vaccine to every single person in the state," Chatterjee said.

As per sources in the state government Bengal was supposed to receive 10 lakh vaccines in the first phase, but have got 6.89 lakhs so far.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her dissatisfaction over inadequate supplies of Covid vaccines in the state.

Chatterjee further stated that the saffron party had not joined the fight against Covid and alleged that they have been carrying out personal attacks on TMC leaders in the run up to the Assembly polls.

"It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had joined hands with doctors, healthcare workers and NGOs and other stakeholders to fight against COVID -9," Chatterjee reiterated.

His outburst came in the wake of allegations that several Trinamool Congress leaders were administered Covid vaccine that were meant for healthcare personnel and frontline workers.