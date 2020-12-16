Centre interfering in Bengal's jurisdiction, says Mamata on summons to IPS officers

Jalpaiguri: Accusing the Centre of interfering into the state's affairs by trying to transfer IPS officers of Bengal cadre, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee lashed out at BJP saying that all attempts of turning Bengal to "riot-torn" Gujarat will be foiled.



"Their target is to bring an end to the culture and tradition of Bengal. They want to break its backbone and convert it to Gujarat. They are contemplating to capture Bengal by sending Central forces and transferring our IPS officers. I would like to say that BJP just cannot resist even by bringing lakhs of gundas if we retaliate with full force," Banerjee said while addressing a mammoth political rally for her party in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

Opposing the Centre's move of summoning the IPS officers of Bengal cadres, Banerjee questioned the presence of convicted criminals in BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy and stated that "no one wanted to attack him or his convoy... but people do not like to see such figures who vandalised the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar."

Daring the Centre to impose President's Rule in the state, she reiterated that the BJP is playing the cards of divisive politics and created a new religion of creating riots and spreading hatred among people.

Raising her voice in connection with the recent letter of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the country's national anthem, Banerjee said: "We know how to give reply if a single move is taken in this regard. I would urge mothers and sisters to retaliate in case they attempt to change the national anthem".

She also attacked the AIMIM stating it as a BJP's conspiracy to bring it from Hyderabad to play nasty politics of vote sharing, similar to what happened in Bihar. "They have etched a plan to play divisive politics. This has to be stopped and will not be allowed in Bengal."

Without taking names, Banerjee stated that those who are now taking another side after enjoying all the facilities of being in the ruling party for the past 10 years will not be tolerated. Urging people to teach them "the right lesson", she gave a call to her partymen to work unitedly and give a befitting reply to the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Banerjee further added that TMC did not get a single seat in the last Lok Sabha elections in North Bengal despite the region witnessing massive development in the past eight years. "I would urge people to support us in the forthcoming Assembly elections not for me but for the sake of Bengal," she said, adding that it is her government that undertook development of the state while the BJP has not fulfilled any of its pre-poll assurances and spread canards and hatred instead.

Later in the day, she held a meeting with senior leaders of her party in Cooch Behar, including Binay Barman, Rabindranath Ghosh, Udayan Guha and Partha Pratim Roy soon after reaching the district from Jalpaiguri. She also directed them to work together and ensure that party workers reach the masses at the grassroots level.

State PWD minister Aroop Biswas, Labour minister Malay Ghatak and Tourism minister Gautam Deb were also present.