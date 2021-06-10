Centre indifferent towards hike in fuel prices: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP-led Centre for its indifferent attitude towards the abnormal hike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.



This comes when the petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed to Rs 95.52 per litre and Rs 89.32 per litre in the state on Wednesday.

"BJP government hardly cares about the hike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel. Its prices are going up almost every day. It is leading to skyrocketing of costs of essential commodities," Banerjee said.

Farmers are also facing difficulties due to the increase in diesel price. "How can common people survive when prices of essential commodities are going up when the economy has nosedived due to the Covid pandemic," Banerjee said. Trinamool Congress has been staging agitation at different parts of the state protesting against the abnormal hike in the fuel prices.

The prices of fuel has been continuously increasing for the past one-and-a half-month.

In February, the state government had reduced Re 1 from its "own taxes" on both petrol and diesel to give respite to people from the "abnormal

hike" in its prices despite financial constraints due to Covid. Then prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 91.78 per litre and Rs 84.66 per litre respectively.

"It was the Mamata Banerjee government's humane approach to give respite to the people when the prices of petrol and diesel had skyrocketed. The step has been taken following the direction of the Chief Minister and it would also benefit farmers as they use diesel for agricultural purposes," said the state Finance minister Amit Mitra after announcing the reduction from its own taxes.