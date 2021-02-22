Centre indifferent to rise in fuel prices: Trinamool

Kolkata: Thousands of people from all walks of life took part at a rally organised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday afternoon to protest against the abnormal hike in the price of petroleum products and LPG gas that has dented the pockets of common people.



The rally started from NRS Hospital and ended at Y Channel via Lenin Sarani.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC Lok Sabha MP, Derek O' Brien and Dr Shantanu Sen, both party's Rajya Sabha MPs took part in the procession.

A similar rally was taken out in South Kolkata on Saturday where party's MP Mala Roy, Manish Gupta, and Debashis Kumar, took part.

The rally had started from 8B stand and ended at Jadubabur Bazar.

Trinamool is going all out against the Centre demanding that steps should be taken to reduce the price of fuel and LPG Gas.

Senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said: "The price hike has affected the middle class badly. The prices of essential commodities will go up. The price of LPG gas has gone up by Rs 50. But the Centre is indifferent. The state government has reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 1 per litre which come into effect from 22 February midnight."

Trinamool Congress took out rallies across the state. The party workers shouted anti-BJP slogans. Trinamool will go to the people and inform them about how the price of fuel has gone up during the BJP rule.