'Centre has collected over Rs 4L cr by increasing fuel costs; deprived state'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the Centre over the issue of abnormal hike in fuel prices stating that it has collected more than Rs 4 lakh crore by increasing its price and deprived Bengal when it has given crores of rupees to BJP-run states.



Banerjee's attack on the Modi government comes when the Centre is accused of building pressure on the state governments to reduce VAT when it has given a cut in excise duty.

Even BJP leaders and workers staged a demonstration in Kolkata in connection with the same.

"Industries are being set up in Bengal starting from IT to all other sectors. But there is only one problem that is affecting the people all across the country. It is nothing but an abnormal increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The price of food grains and vegetables is going up with the increase in the price of diesel as it is required for agricultural purposes," Banerjee said in the programme of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

Around 450 Durga Puja organisers were awarded in the programme. Banerjee also remembered the state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, who passed away on Thursday.

She further said: "The Centre has collected Rs 4 lakh crore by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. They (the Centre) give thousands of crores to the states where they have their (BJP's) government. We are always deprived. They neither give us (Bengal) vaccine nor money".

Banerjee has also stated that her government has already withdrawn cess worth Re 1. "Again there is no state in the entire world that implements so many social schemes as it takes place in Bengal. Our government is fulfilling the dreams of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar and Raja Ram Mohan Roy," Banerjee said.

This comes when the petrol and diesel price in Kolkata stood at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre respectively.