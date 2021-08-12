Centre gives Z+ security to Suvendu's brother; Y+ to Ananta Maharaj

KOLKATA: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provides 'Z' category security to Soumendra Adhikari, brother of leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Y+ central security to Cooch Behar Rajbangshi leader Ananta Maharaj after receiving security threats.



Sources in the MHA said that the security arrangements of Soumendra Adhikari as well as Maharaj's have been examined and after careful consideration it was decided that they need Z and Y+ category security respectively. Few days back Adhikari had written to MHA urging them that he had received threats and needed security cover.

Following this MHA scrutinized his security and provided Z category security.

Under the Z category security Soumendra Adhikari will have a mobile team of about 6-7 armed CRPF commandos and a pilot with a bulletproof vehicle. A few days back, TMC MLA from Cooch Behar's Sitai, Jagdish Burma Basunia, met Ananta Rai Maharaj at a Rath Yatra event in Dinhata fueling speculations about Rajbongshi leaders' possible change in political allegiance. Political experts said that this has prompted the BJP central leadership to provide him with Y+ security cover so that they can monitor his whereabouts.