Centre failed to keep promises, did nothing for people of N Bengal: Mamata

Falakata: A day after the announcement of a special package for tea workers of Bengal and Assam in the Union Budget, Chief Minister made it clear that her government has been working for the betterment of these workers ever since coming to power in 2011. The Chief Minister, on a tour of North Bengal, attended a mass wedding of 450 tribal couples in Falakata, Alipurduar on Tuesday. Incidentally both Bengal and Assam will be going to Assembly elections this year.



"Last year during budget we had committed a housing scheme for the tea gardens workers and this year we have launched the Chai Sundari scheme. In three years the project pegged at Rs. 500 crore will be completed. Not only this we have also raised the wages of tea workers from Rs 76 to Rs 202 during our tenure. We have been working for the upliftment of tea garden workers ever since coming to power," stated the Chief Minister as she handed over home allotment letters to more than 4,600 beneficiaries from the three tea districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

Training guns at the BJP run Central Government, Mamata Banerjee stated: "During elections, Delhi will say a lot. When elections are over they will run away. They have won so many MP seats in North Bengal. What have they done? They had assured that they will open up 7 closed tea gardens. Did they? We have opened up 9 closed tea gardens."

She stated that even the Left Front Government did not do anything for the upliftment of tea garden workers.

As part of community policing, the West Bengal police had organised a mass wedding of 450 couples in Falakata. "Police have social responsibility too along with maintaining law and order. In line with this, police have organised this mass wedding," stated the Chief Minister.

A euphoric Chief Minister danced to the rhythm of the Madal (drums) holding hands of the tribal girls. She handed out gifts to the newlywed couples.

Large crowds had gathered on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. On the way to Malangi Guest House where she spent the night, the Chief Minister also visited the Gurudwara at Hashimara and offered prayers. She enquired about the wellbeing of the Sikh community residing in this area.