Centre depriving Bengal of ample Covid vaccine supply: Mamata

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at the Modi government, accusing it of maintaining a step-motherly attitude towards Bengal in terms of providing Covid vaccine doses. She alleged that the BJP-run states were getting the vaccine doses in plenty.



"Why will Bengal get 1.99 crore when Uttar Pradesh gets around 3.5 crore and Maharashtra 3.12 to 3.17 crore doses? Even Gujarat and Rajasthan are getting more than Bengal. Smaller states are getting more than Bengal. I have no issue if they get so but my question is why will Bengal not get vaccine doses in equal proportions and continue to be defamed. I am sorry to say that we are not receiving adequate vaccines. If other states get 3 to 3.5 crore doses, then why will our state get 1 crore less," Banerjee questioned.

She will write to the Centre highlighting how people here are being deprived due to the supply of inadequate doses of Covid vaccine to the state.

Without naming BJP's national president JP Nadda, Banerjee said: "Some leaders were busy in tall talks and slamming the state government accusing us of not taking needed steps for vaccination of its people. It is completely baseless as already 2.17 crore doses have been administered till yesterday (June 29). This has become possible despite the Centre's inadequate supply of doses to Bengal. The state government has spent Rs 59 crore from its exchequer to procure the shots directly from the manufacturers and ensured the best inoculation drive in the country."

Claiming that the BJP leader's claims were "false and fabricated", Banerjee said: "At least 2.17 crore doses were administered till Tuesday through more than 2 lakh sessions together in government and private sectors. The state has received 1.99 crore doses from the Centre and 1.98 crore doses were already administered from it. Bengal also tops among all states as "vaccine utilisation" in the state is one of the best in the country with a "net negative wastage. We have been appreciated from different quarters for being the best in the country in the inoculation drive. But for us, people's appreciation matters the most".

She further said more than 41 lakh people — under the super spreader category — have been vaccinated till now. The state has directly purchased 18 lakh doses spending Rs 59 crore from its own exchequer.

She said at present at least 3 to 4 lakh people were getting vaccinated every day, but how could the vaccination drives be conducted smoothly if sufficient vaccine doses aren't supplied to the state.

"Inadequate supply of vaccines led to a gap of two days now and 10 days earlier in proper inoculation campaigns. Neither we can now procure it directly nor they (the Centre) are providing us with the same. We had sought 3 crore doses. But we did not receive a single dose. Can the leaders explain why Bengal always gets neglected," Banerjee said.

She also took a dig at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government as bodies of Covid victims floated down the river Ganges from the northern state and reached Manikchawk in Malda. "We have lifted seven bodies, as per official reports. There could be many more. It is utter callousness," she said.

Reacting to the alleged attack on the National Human Rights Commission team at Jadavpur, Banerjee said the incident was a "planted event" of the Union Home department to defame Bengal.