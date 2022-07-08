Centre creating economic blockade for Bengal due to political reasons, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the denial of funds by the Centre under 100 days work scheme and housing projects in Bengal as an "economic blockade" due to political reasons and reiterated that her government had created 10 lakh man-days in 100 days work despite the Centre's step-motherly attitude towards the state.



"The funds for 100 days work have not been released for six months. Funds for UGC (University Grants Commission) are not being disbursed. There have been attempts to stop housing projects in Bengal by not providing funds. An Economic blockade is being created for the sake of politics," she said.

"However, we have worked out a strategy and despite the state's deprivation in the release of funds, we have already created 10 lakh man-days by providing 100 days work," Banerjee said at a programme related to the distribution of Students' Credit Card at Netaji Indoor on Thursday.

More than 20 state government departments have engaged labourers having job cards of 100 days work in various works after Banerjee — while holding an administrative review meeting in West Midnapore in May — had directed the state administration to engage job cardholders of 100 days work on a priority basis for non-technical work executed by the various departments for addressing the issues of non-payment of wages for MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) which is pending for over six months.

The Chief Minister has worked out a plan to continue with the construction of dwellings under 'Banglar Bari' and rural roads despite the Centre's non-disbursal of funds in both of these projects.

While chairing the administrative review meeting in Durgapur concerning East and West Burdwan districts on June 29, Banerjee directed the concerned state administration not to prepare any fresh list under the 'Banglar Bari'. She also asked the Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and Panchayat Samities (PSs) to execute work for rural roads by utilising half of the 15 per cent funds that they get under the 15th Finance Commission.

Banerjee said that funds that will be saved with the rural bodies taking up the responsibility for the construction of rural roads will be diverted for dwelling construction under 'Banglar Bari'.