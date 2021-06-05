'Centre creating atmosphere of fear among bureaucrats'

Kolkata: Condemning the order of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) directing vigilance clearance before appointing any retired bureaucrats, Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated that it is another attempt of the Modi government to impose an indirect control over senior government officers working in states and is a violation of the country's federal structure and also trying to create "an atmosphere of fear among the bureaucrats".



The development comes amidst the row over the show cause issued to Bengal's former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for "abstaining" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yaas review meeting on June 28. Bandyopadhyay has given his reply on Thursday stating that he did not "abstain" from the meeting at Kalaikunda and he was there "till the Chief Minister was there". Sources said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is "studying" the reply and will decide on the action to be taken in due course.

Though the CVC's circular comes (on June 3) three days after Bandyopadhyay's retirement and his appointment as Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, political analysts did not rule out the possibility of such a move to be an outcome of the Centre-state tug-of-war after the former Chief Secretary was recalled to Delhi in the evening of the day of the Prime Minister's meeting at Kalaikunda. But, it has no direct link with Bandyopadhyay as he was appointed as the Chief Minister's Chief Advisor on May 31.

"The move is to create an atmosphere of fear for bureaucrats posted in states as Modi wants to impose more control on them. It would not be implacable for Bandyopadhyay as the circular came after his appointment, but the move is to maintain an unseen threat on bureaucrats in future," Roy said.

The CVC's circular reads as "...in respect of retired officers belonging to All India Services, Group 'A' officers of Central Government or their equivalent in other organisations owned or controlled by Central Government, before offering employment to them on contractual or consultancy basis, vigilance clearance from the employer organisation, from which the Government Officer had retired, should be necessarily obtained".

Former IAS officer Ardhendu Sen, who was Bengal Chief Secretary, opined that the order is "very confusing". "However, it seems that the move is basically for the Centre to strengthen its control over officers against the country's federal structure. But it is not possible. The reason being Centre cannot control if any state government wants to appoint any retired bureaucrat in a particular post. It seems that the circular was brought out in haste and not rational as well."