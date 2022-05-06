Centre celebrating keeping state govt in the dark, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP-led Centre of trying to hog the limelight by organising a programme to celebrate Durga Puja getting UNESCO's heritage tag keeping the state government in the dark, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it was the state government along with the clubs that did everything and now the BJP was trying to capitalise on the situation to get media coverage.



Speaking to journalists at Trinamool Bhavan, Banerjee reacted sharply to BJP's false campaign that Durga Pujas are not held in Bengal and said the saffron brigade was spreading canards against the state government.

The Tourism ministry is all set to organise a programme to celebrate the UNESCO's heritage tag given to Durga Puja at the Victoria Memorial Hall on Friday but the state government has been kept in the dark regarding the same.

Banerjee said: "The BJP leaders used to say that the state government did not allow Durga Pujas in Bengal and if that is true, how could UNESCO give Durga Puja a heritage tag? BJP always speaks a garbage of lies and only lies."

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson criticised the BJP for taking the credit for Durga Puja getting the UNESCO heritage tag.

He tweeted: "Durga Puja got UNESCO's intangible heritage tag, not for Shah-Modi, but for the dedication of artisans, thematic artistes, organisers and unflinching support by Mamata Banerjee as CM. Now credit is capitalised by those who said Durga Puja not allowed in Bengal."