Centre can host 3L guests, 1L exhibitors: Mamata after inaugurating Milan Mela

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the revamped Milan Mela rechristened as 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan' having an international standard exhibition facility spread across 22 acres of land and stated that venues like these have the potential to attract investment of Rs 24,000 crore and employment of over 1 lakh.



"Now, you don't need to go outside the state to hold grand exhibitions. All the industry friends have partners spread across the world. You can now call them here and jointly hold exhibitions in this world-class facility," said the Chief Minister at the inaugural programme.

"Everyone should see the development of Bengal and its huge investment potential. A big exhibition centre can attract investment of Rs 24,000 crore and generate employment of over 1 lakh. The 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan' will be a big stride in that direction in the days to come," Banerjee said.

The 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan' boasts of two air-conditioned halls offering nearly one lakh square feet of exhibition space each. The halls have a combined facility to accommodate over 700 stalls and can host 3 lakh guests a day and over 1,000 exhibitors. "Not only handicrafts, heavy machinery, automobiles, smaller aircraft, defence exhibitions can also be held in the facility provided here," she added.

Banerjee, mentioning the various industrial projects that are coming up in Bengal like the Tajpur deep-sea port, the Jangal Sundari, Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum and several industrial parks, said these projects will create huge employment opportunities. "After several projects being undertaken in the social sector, industry and employment are the government's focus areas now. We are number 1 in several social security schemes, in 100 days work as well as in MSME. So, Bengal is the most favourable destination for investment," she claimed.

Banerjee added that the venue will be hosting the pre-event dinner of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) on April 19 with the two-day event scheduled for April 20 and 21.

"We could not hold the BGBS for the last two years because of the pandemic situation. Now, with the Covid situation improving, we will be hosting it. No state has started hosting such a grand industrial meet but we have taken the risk as we believe in no risk no gain policy," Banerjee stated.

The multilevel car parking block, at the venue, can house over 1100 cars, besides 800 two-wheelers. Charging points for electric vehicles have also been provided. On one end of the complex, the iconic tower with the Biswa Bangla logo has been displayed on a globe.

Banerjee said in the next two or three months, another indoor stadium matching the facilities of Netaji Indoor is coming up at Alipore.