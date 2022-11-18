Centre approves funds worth over Rs 500 cr for rural roads dev in state

kolkata: The Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday accorded clearance for Rs 584.88 crore for upgradation of rural roads in Bengal.



The clearance has been received for Batch I, 2022-23 under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sarak Yojana (PMGSY) in which 144 works can be executed for upgradation of 857.25 km of rural roads.

The state's share in this will be to the tune of Rs 241.72 crore while the share of the Union ministry will be Rs 343.16 crore.

According to sources in Nabanna, in the second batch, the state would get sanction for 3000 km and the matter will be followed up on a priority basis.

"There are three batches of PMGSY roads which must be completed by 2024 with 6000 km roads to be covered," an official said.

As per the guidelines, the works should commence in 72 days from the date of sanction of works by the Ministry with the state ensuring that the official name of the scheme and its logo displayed in citizen & public information board throughout the state as per guidelines issued by the Ministry from time to time.

The Centre has imposed 11 conditions that needs to be fulfilled by the state for the clearance that includes uploading of Design Stage Road Safety Audit reports of all the roads proposed more than 5 km length on OMMAS (Online Management, Monitoring and Accounting System) before tendering, ensuring that the payment for cement concrete roads is made only after verification of target strength achieved after 28 days based on crore taken from the pavement as per MoRD specifications etc.