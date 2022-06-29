Centralised college admissions will not be implemented this yr: Minister

kolkata: State education minister Bratya Basu on Monday announced that centralised college admissions across state run universities will not be implemented this year.



The minister announced this decision after holding a meeting with the vice chancellors of different universities. Basu said that the VCs of various universities have told him that they have not yet come up with a full proof system and therefore it will take 4-5 months. The centralized system of admission is likely to be implemented from the next academic year.

The state higher education department scheduled a meeting with all the vice chancellors of all state-run universities to discuss undergraduate (UG) admission and the possibilities of conducting centralized counseling. The minister has also added that this year, the colleges will conduct their own individual online admission like previous years.

State government has laid emphasis on the centralized method of admission in various colleges to bring more transparency in admission.

Since the past few years, BEd University has been conducting centralised admission for filling seats in BEd colleges across the state.

Meanwhile, in another development in the field of primary education, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued a set of guidelines, asking state-run and aided institutes to carry out an evaluation session to assess the academic progress of students in the past two years of online learning, during the pandemic. The evaluation will be carried out in phases, a senior official of the WBBPE said.