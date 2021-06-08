Central team visits Yaas-hit areas

Kolkata: The seven-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on Monday conducted an assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas by visiting different affected areas.

They got divided into two teams. One team visited areas including Patharpratima and Gosaba after taking a chopper from Dumurjola in Howrah while the other team went to Basanti's Godkhali.

The teams spoke to affected people and also held meetings with officers of the local administration. They have assessed the damage caused to embankments, agricultural land and households. They have also visited the places where there is still heavy inundation of saline water. The members of the team will be visiting East Midnapore on Tuesday.

The members of the central team are also scheduled to hold a meeting with top brass of the state government at Nabanna before leaving for Delhi.