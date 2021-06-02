Central security of 4 BJP MLAs withdrawn

KOLKATA: The central security cover given to four BJP MLAs from North Bengal was withdrawn on Monday.



These MLAs are Mihir Goswami, Anandamoy Barman, Shankar Ghosh and Sikha Chattopadhyay.

Earlier, the security cover had been withdrawn from the star candidates who lost the election battle, namely, Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar, Papiya Adhikari and Tanshree Chakraborty. However, the security cover of Rudranil Ghosh has not been withdrawn.

Interestingly, the central BJP has provided Y category security to two Trinamool Congress MPs, namely, Sishir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari. The Adhikaris have not resigned as TMC MPs.

The leaders were told that their security cover would be withdrawn from June 1.

The state BJP is in a tight spot after the central party wrote a letter asking it to furnish details of the expenditure that had been incurred during the election. Kailsh Vijayvargiya said it was a routine practice, but state leaders did not take the matter well and said the Central leadership was trying to make the state unit a scapegoat.