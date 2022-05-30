Central Park to get a facelift ahead of Durga Puja

kolkata: Banabitan, popularly known as the Central Park, is considered to be the lungs of Salt Lake is getting a major rejuvenation so that it can disseminate knowledge about nature and wildlife. The West Bengal



Forest Development Corporation (WBFDC) which is working on the revamp is eyeing the Durga Puja before which it hopes to make the favourite hangout for the morning walkers, students, nature lovers and the families fully operational in its new avatar.

A senior official of WBFDC said that life-size models of animals found in North Bengal forests will be a major attraction of the park.

There will be models of elephants, rhinos, wild boars, deer etc. which in the natural ambience will offer visitors a feel of the forest," the official said.

There will be a number of models of birds considering the fact that the place having a large waterbody attracts a lot of birds and several species including the White Throated Kingfisher, Black Winged Kite, Cattle Egret, Black Drongo, Alexandrite Parakeet etc.

The existing butterfly garden too will be renovated and boards identifying butterfly and moth species will be set up. Models of snakes like python, cobra etc are also being put up.

Central Park has at least 150 varieties of flowering plants and fruit trees which will be equipped with boards identifying them as well so that it will be of great help for students coming on nature study trips.

"Our aim is to ensure that people visiting here get an idea of the flora and fauna of West Bengal," the official added. WBFDC has signed an agreement with Benfish for rejuvenation of the waterbody at the centre of the park.The WBFDC will have a revenue sharing model with Benfish for allowing angling against a fee at the waterbody. However, the anglers will have to release the fish after catching the same. There is planning for boating facilities in the waterbody too.

"We will be allowing space to four nurseries in the park for selling of saplings on revenue sharing basis," he added