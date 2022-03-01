Central Park to be renamed 'Boi Mela Prangan', says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday proposed that Central Park in Salt Lake that has been hosting the Kolkata International Kolkata Book Fair (KIBF) for the last few years to be rechristened as 'Boi Mela Prangan'. Banerjee while inaugurating the 45th KIBF also announced that the International Kolkata Film Festival, that was postponed due to a sudden rise in Covid situation, will soon be held in the city. "This will be the destination for holding different fairs but with KIBF being an international event, the renaming of this venue as 'Boi Mela Prangan' will create an international brand," Banerjee said.



Banerjee's announcement came after general-secretary of Publishers and Book Sellers Guild that organises the KIBF appealed to the Chief Minister to allow the Central Park venue as the permanent place for holding the Book Fair every year. "The Milan Mela ground where the book fair earlier used to be held will be ready after renovation work by next year. But since you all prefer to hold the Book Fair here, we will not interfere in your wishes," she reiterated.

This year, the theme country is Bangladesh and the fair is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of Independence of Bangladesh.

"Bengal has deep connection with Bangladesh which was once a part of India. There is fencing along the borders but in the true sense, the amity and bondage that the country including Bengal shares with Bangladesh can never be separated by borders. The works of poet Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam are examples of the rich culture that Bengal and Bangladesh shares. We ought to remember that culture transcends colour, caste, creed or religion," Banerjee said, extending her regards to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She congratulated the Guild as the KIBF 2022 has received recognition from International Publishers Association, Geneva and has been incorporated in the calendar of book fairs published by them. She inaugurated the stall of TMC mouthpiece Jaago Bangla, and visited the stall of Bengal Police, Kolkata Police and state Information and Cultural Affairs department. About 13 books of Banerjee will be on sale at the fair.

Banerjee also announced holding of International Music festival from next year onwards.

K.M. Khalid MP and state minister for Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh and eminent author Selina Hossain attended the inaugural programme as did eminent author Sanjib Chattopadhyay.

The KIBF will be held from February 28 till March 13.